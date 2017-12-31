December 31, 2017
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iran Protests: 50 people arrested at anti-govt demonstrations
We begin this hour in Iran,, where anti-government protests have now entrered a third day. That's despite the interior minister telling citizens to avoid what HE calls "illegal gatherings". At first the demonstrations were about the rising cost of living. But,,then protests quickly morphed into a push against the ruling elite. Arabella Munro brings us more.
Iran Protests: 50 people arrested at anti-govt demonstrations
Explore