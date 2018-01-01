January 1, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iran Protests: State media say 12 protesters killed in clashes
In Iran, state television is reporting at least 12 people have been killed in four days of countrywide anti-government protests. It said security forces repelled "armed protesters" who tried to take over police stations and military bases. President Hassan Rouhani says Iranians are free to protest but violence will not be tolerated. Christine Pirovolakis reports.
Iran Protests: State media say 12 protesters killed in clashes
Explore