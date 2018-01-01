Roundtable: Will we all be cyborgs in the future?

It's the belief that we can evolve beyond nature - fusing technology with mankind. Is the future transhuman? Or are we cyborgs already? We as humans have barely changed in 100,000 years, but the technology that we have created constantly evolves. The transhumanists among us might say we're in danger of becoming the weakest link and, to keep up, we need to find ways to merge ourselves with the artificial. To an extent we're doing that already, with pacemakers and hearing aids. But the enhanced human of the future could be on another level altogether. At the Roundtable was Professor Massimo Pigliucci, a professor of Philosophy at City College in New York; Neil Harbisson, the co-founder of The Cyborg Foundation, and who's officially recognised by the British government as the first human cyborg; Professor Kevin Warwick, a Cybernetics specialist; and Alex Pearlman, a technology journalist and bioethicist. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.