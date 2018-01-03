January 3, 2018
WORLD
The politics of art | A Year in the Arts | Showcase
In this Showcase special we take a look at art with a political focus. 2017 saw the world face a series of crisis: the Syrian war, an increase in terrorist attacks, the global humanitarian crisis and the rise of Islamophobia, to name but a few. The art world responded as it always does by being both a reflection and counter voice to the toxic noise around us.
