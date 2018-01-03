Roundtable: Identity theft

Identity theft is on the rise, but whose fault is it? And can it be stopped? Every day we give away information about ourselves - in our data we leave a trail of clues about who we are, what we do and where we go. But this virtual papertrail has become gold dust for criminals who can collect that data, and more easily than ever, adopt our identities. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.