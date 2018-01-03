January 3, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Writer and filmmaker Nacer Khemir | In Conversation With | Showcase
Writer and filmmaker Nacer Khemir's list of cinematic achievements is as diverse as it is pioneering. He has forged a long career by showcasing historic Middle Eastern and North African culture in contemporary cinema. Khemir recently visited Turkey and spoke with Showcase's Joseph Hayat about the importance of sharing his culture, with the rest of the world.
Writer and filmmaker Nacer Khemir | In Conversation With | Showcase
Explore