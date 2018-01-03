January 3, 2018
Romanian Orphanages: Old-style orphanages due to be replaced
At least 2.7 million children around the world live in orphanages. There's been a global push to phase out traditional children's homes because research has found they can impede physical, emotional and mental growth. In Romania, orphanages were once infamous for their appalling conditions, but as Kerry Alexandra reports, it could become the first country to shut them down for good.
