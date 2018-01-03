January 3, 2018
Iranian unrest, Ukraine’s revolutionary and Afghanistan’s affliction
Violence breaks out as Iranians demand a better economy in the biggest protests in almost a decade. Plus, we speak with Mikheil Saakashvili, the former Georgian leader who's now leading mass protests to get rid of Ukraine's president. And Afghanistan reels from yet another deadly attack. Will the new year bring any new hope for peace?
