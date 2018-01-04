Money Talks: Crude future uncertain in face of renewables

Oil prices have risen in late 2017 as major exporters continue to cut supply. But with a fragile global economy and renewables on the rise, what will 2018 have in store for crude? Nawied Jabarkhyl reports and TRT World’s Maria Ramos spoke to the Director of the Brookings Doha Center, Tarik Yousef. He thinks the advances in renewable energy are a major threat to oil-producing economies.