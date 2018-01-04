January 4, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Money Talks: Donald Trump's $1.5T tax plan goes into effect
Against all the odds, the US Republican Party has pushed through its massive tax overhaul. But will it deliver the economic boost President Donald Trump has promised? And what could it mean for the world's largest economy in 2018? Kevin McAleese reports from Washington DC and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas brings his analysis.
