January 4, 2018
Money Talks: EU agencies relocate in first sign of Brexodus
The decision has been made, The European Medicines Agency will move out of London to the Netherlands and The European Banking Authority will leave the British capital for France. Could this be the beginning of what some analysts are calling a Brexodus? Jessica Omari reports and Vicky Pryce, Board Member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research, brings her analysis.
