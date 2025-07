China’s ivory ban

Every year around 30,000 elephants are killed by poachers, and a significant proportion of the ivory ends up in China. It's been the largest importer of ivory in the world. On the last day of 2017, China shut up shop on its legal ivory sales. While the move has been praised by wildlife activists, there are some who are still concerned. With no legal channel for ivory, could the unregulated black market take over?