WORLD
1 MIN READ
Aeschylus's 'The Suppliant Women' | On Stage | Showcase
Part play, part ritual and part theatrical archaeology, Aeschylus's "The Suppliant Women" tells the story of a group of refugee women fighting for their freedom. They speak to the audience through the ages, with a message that is as relevant today, as it was when it was written thousands of years ago. Aeschylus offers an electric connection to the deepest and most mysterious questions plaguing humanity: Who are we, where do we belong and what if it all goes wrong. This theatrical event, now touring the UK, has inspired a Turkish version that will be performed in Istanbul's Das Das Theatre early next year. Showcase's Elif Bereketli, got a sneak preview.
Aeschylus's 'The Suppliant Women' | On Stage | Showcase
January 4, 2018
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us