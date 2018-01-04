January 4, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Children under occupation, China’s ivory ban and UAE-Tunisia row
A Palestinian teen is charged with assault after slapping an Israeli soldier – a crime, or brave resistance to an occupation? Meanwhile, China shuts down its ivory trade. Will Beijing's ban save thousands of elephants from poachers? And relations between the UAE and Tunisia take a nosedive after the Gulf nation bans Tunisian women from boarding its planes. What was it all about?
Children under occupation, China’s ivory ban and UAE-Tunisia row
Explore