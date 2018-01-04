POLITICS
Roundtable: Mental health apps
If you're ill, you see a doctor, but what if the digital world is where you should look - particularly when it comes to mental health? There are now hundreds if not thousands of apps out there to help you deal with mental health problems, from anxiety to suicidal thoughts. So how do you tell the good from the bad, the healing from those that might do more harm than good? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
January 4, 2018
