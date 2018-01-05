January 5, 2018
'Darkest Hour': Inside the mind and heart of Winston Churchill | Cinema | Showcase
British director Joe Wright takes us back to 1940s England in his biographical drama "Darkest Hour." The film follows Winston Churchill's early days as prime minister during the Second World War. And the film's star - Gary Oldman - who is almost unrecognizable as the curmudgeonly leader, is receiving a lot of Oscar buzz.
