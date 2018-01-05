Banning atheism in Egypt?

It used to be the case that promoting atheism in Egypt was a crime. But could simply not believing in God soon put you behind bars? According to Dar al Ifta - a body set up to represent Islamic legal research, Egypt has the largest number of atheists in the Arab world. And many are not happy about it. That includes Amr Hammroush, the head of parliament's religious committee. He's now proposed a plan to criminalise atheism. And the idea is backed by Egypt's highest Islamic institution.