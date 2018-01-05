January 5, 2018
Money Talks: London transport fares to increase
British commuters endure a lot on a daily basis -- overcrowding, delays and rising fares. Now rail travellers have been welcomed into the new year with the biggest hike in fares in five years. Some unions say passengers are paying more, while receiving less. And as Sarah Morice reports, British commuters are spending many times more on transport than their European counterparts.
