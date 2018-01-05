BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Money Talks: Iranians protest rising prices and unemployment
The deal that Iran signed in 2015 with six world powers was a straightforward one; Iran would curb its nuclear programme and in return, the West would suspend the sanctions that had crippled its economy for a decade. But two-and-a-half years later, the economic benefits of that agreement have not been felt by most Iranians and the protests that have erupted reflect this anger. Francis Collings reports and we are joined by TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris and James Butterfill, Executive Director and Head of Research & Investment Strategy at ETF Securities, from London.
Money Talks: Iranians protest rising prices and unemployment
January 5, 2018
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us