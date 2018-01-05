Money Talks: Russia and Venezuela to launch cryptocurrencies

2017 was the year crypto-currencies like Bitcoin became the talk of every dinner party and business show. Aside from the eye-watering surge in their value, some companies and even governments see them as potential alternatives to conventional currencies. Russia's President Vladimir Putin has set up a task force to examine the creation a crypto-currency and Venezuela may be about to launch one. Mobin Nasir reports and we are joined by Jeffrey Tucker, Editorial Director of the American Institue for Economic Research, from Atlanta and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris.