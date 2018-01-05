Money Talks: Turkish banker convicted in US sanctions case

Turkey has rejected the conviction of former Halkbank executive, Mehmet Hakan Atilla by a US court. Atilla was accused of helping Iran evade US sanctions. He was found guilty on five counts, including bank fraud and conspiracy. Turkey says the verdict goes against international law and describes it as scandalous and a judicial shame. Atilla's defence attorney says he plans to appeal. Turkey's presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin says the case was politically motivated. So how will this verdict affect Turkish banks, particularly if Atilla is sentenced? We spoke to Selva Tor, Financial Security Strategist.