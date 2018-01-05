January 5, 2018
US Oil Exploration: US proposes massive expansion of oil drilling
The Trump administration has unveiled a controversial new proposal to open up vast areas of the US coast for off shore oil and gas drilling. This is a move environmental groups are calling a 'shameful give away' to energy companies. The areas to be available for drilling include zones of the Arctic which had previously been protected. Alican Ayanlar has more.
