January 6, 2018
The Trump Presidency: 'Fire and Fury' goes on sale amid controversy
A hard-hitting book about Donald Trump's presidency is on sale in the United States, despite Trump's lawyers' attempts to prevent its release. 'Fire and Fury' has become an immidiate best seller when it hit the shelves this Friday - four days before its original release date. From the US capital, Abubakr al Shamahi reports
