January 6, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iran Protests: US fails to garner support at Security Council
The US has failed to win backing for a tough line against Iran at a UN Security Council meeting on Friday. It called the meeting to criticise Iran's handling of anti-government protests. But instead, some Security Council members turned their attention to the US, accusing Washington of meddling in Tehran's domestic affairs. Christine Pirovolakis has the story.
