January 6, 2018
Fighting Terrorism: Turkish govt boost investments in Hakkari area
Terrorist organisation - The PKK - has waged a war on the Turkish state for more than three decades. It's led to the death of around 40-thousand people and caused an outflow of both people and capital in border provinces like Hakkari. But as TRT World's Turkey correspondent Hasan Abdullah reports, the government's counter-terrorism strategy is turning the tables.
