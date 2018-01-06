January 6, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Fighting Terrorism: Turkish govt boost investments in Hakkari area
The war between Turkey and the PKK has been ongoing for more than three decades. It's led to the death of around 40-thousand people, and caused an outflow of both people and capital in border provinces like Hakkari. TRT World's Turkey correspondent Hasan abdullah has more on the government's strategy to deal with the terrorist group.
Fighting Terrorism: Turkish govt boost investments in Hakkari area
Explore