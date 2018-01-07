January 7, 2018
The War in Syria: Over two million children miss out on education
The war in Syria has not only claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, it's left deep scars on future generations. More than two million children and teenagers have been unable to get an education, as schools have been destroyed and teachers have been forced to flee. But one group is trying to change that. TRT World's Laila Humairah reports.
