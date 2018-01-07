India Divorce Law: Government to criminalise 'instant divorce'

In India, the government is trying to introduce a law criminalizing what's known as an instant verbal divorce. The 'Triple Talaq' allows men to divorce their wives simply by saying the word three times. While many have welcomed the move, there's also been resistance.Some have claimed it was an attempt to demonize the Muslim community. Neha Poonia explains from New Delhi.