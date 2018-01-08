Macron in Hong-Kong: Leader visits China in bid to boost economy

European eyes will be firmly on China this week as French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for his first visit there. And his meetings with Xi Jinping are as strategic as they are symbolic.He'll be looking to sell France as the new 'go-to' post-Brexit, as part of his strategy to restore the republic to its "former glory".But, what's in it for China? Joel Labi explores.