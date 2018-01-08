January 8, 2018
Northern Cyprus Elections: Polls have closed in parliamentary elections
Turkish Cypriots have voted in an election which could have a large impact on whether reunification talks resume. Negotiations over a united Cyprus collapsed in Switzerland last year - and the Turkish Cypriot president will be hoping for a government that will support his position. TRT World correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports.
