Turkey invests in an ancient port in Sudan causing concern among its Arab neighbours | Strait Talk

Turkey intervened last year in the Qatar-gulf crisis - one of the biggest diplomatic rifts in a decade. Qatar was cornered by several fellow GCC member states over accusations of supporting terrorism. The impact of that move seems to have lingered, with Arab nations now criticising Turkey about a recent deal struck with Sudan. Sudan handed over Suakin Island located in the Red Sea to Turkey to build a naval dock and boost tourism. But Sudan's neighbours see it as a threat to their security. Omer Kablan reports.