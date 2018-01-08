Besiktas President Fikret Orman: Exclusive Interview - Cenk, Future Transfers and Ronaldo?

Now that the Black Eagles have lost Cenk Tosun, one of their best strikers, it's time to look ahead. And that's just what the president of Besiktas is doing. Samantha Johnson sat down with Fikret Orman to talk about Cenk and the club's future... #Besiktas #FikretOrman #CenkTosun