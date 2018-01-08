January 8, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Istanbul's iconic 'Iron Church' reopens after seven years
Istanbul's iconic ""Iron Church"" or Sveti Stefan reopened after seven years of restoration. The project was co-funded by Turkey and Bulgaria, with Turkey spending over $4 million. Turkey says the reopening of this church sends a strong message to the international community that Turkey is committed to protecting all its citizens and their right to worship.
Istanbul's iconic 'Iron Church' reopens after seven years
Explore