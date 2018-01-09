Gulf Diplomatic Crisis: UN report says blockade of Qatar is illegal

The United Nations' Commission for Human Rights has sent a report on the Saudi led blockade of Qatar to the head of Qatar's National Human Rights Committee. Ali bin Smaikh al Marri organized a press conference on Monday to explain the report in detail. He says the new UN investigation shows the seven month blockade is arbitrary and negatively impacting people in the region. TRT World's editor at large, Ahmed Al Burai says the report could be a good chance for the countries implementing the blockade, to take a step back.