Tunisia Protests: Demonstrations against austerity measures erupt

The Prime Minister of Tunisia, Youssef Chahed is trying to calm anti-austerity protests. On Tuesday, he promised an end to the economic hardship, a day after one demonstrator was killed in fighting with police. Since the Arab Spring began in late 2010, the government has struggled to cope with serious economic challenges. TRT World's editor-at-large, Ahmed al Burai. has more.