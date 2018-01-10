January 10, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Money Talks: US threatens to freeze aid to Pakistan
The US government says it's suspending nearly $2 billion in military aid to Pakistan until Islamabad takes a tougher stand against terrorism in the region. Islamabad says it has not received that much money from Washington in years and insists it's already done enough. So how much money does the US send to Pakistan and what would happen if the flow stops? Mobin Nasir reports.
Money Talks: US threatens to freeze aid to Pakistan
Explore