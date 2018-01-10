Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut, Molly's Game | Cinema | Showcase

Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin is one of the most sought after names in Hollywood. The New York native is usually mentioned in the same breath with such filmmakers as David Mamet and Quentin Tarantino, for bringing a unique voice to the productions he is involved in. For his latest movie the award-winning scribe steps behind the camera to direct his first feature. And, like just about everything else he's done, his work is getting rave reviews.