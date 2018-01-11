January 11, 2018
'Snapshots of the East' in Brussels | Exhibitions | Showcase
The Arab world and the West differ in just about everything: history, religion and political systems to name just a few. So how do we bridge this gap using cultural diversity to our advantage? A new photo exhibition in the Belgium capital showing modern Arab society suggests that gap can be bridged through both open dialogue and understanding.
