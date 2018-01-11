Most famous dumplings in the world | Food | Showcase

In Taiwan, xialongbao is considered a national delicacy. Simply known as 'Chinese dumplings' they're sold everywhere from street markets, to Michelin starred restaurants. Taipei's Din Tai Fung dumpling restaurant is known as the world's most famous and now serves people at 140 of its restaurants around the world. We sent Miranda Atty to the place it all began, the very first Din Tai Fung, to find out how to make the country's national dish.