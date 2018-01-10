BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
BIZ-BIZ60-SOT-1730-10_TRT00NKO.mp4
Brent crude hits highest price since May 2015 Oil prices have extended their recent gains. Brent crude futures rose more than half a percent to above 69 dollars, the highest since May 2015. And US crude prices rose to a three-year high. Cold weather in North America, unrest in Iran and output cuts by the OPEC oil producers cartel have all contributed to the rally. World Bank projects 6.7% growth in Turkey The World Bank says Turkey's economy likely grew by 6-point-7 percent last year, sharply higher than the 3-point-2 percent expansion in 2016. The bank said growth was helped by fiscal stimulus measures following the failed 2016 coup attempt. But it expects growth to slow to 3-and-a-half percent this year. Kodak to issue its own digital currency Shares in Kodak, the photography company that emerged from bankruptcy in 2013, more than doubled after it announced it was launching a blockchain business. It said it plans to create a way for photograpers to track their work using an encrypted distributed digital ledger, or a blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.
BIZ-BIZ60-SOT-1730-10_TRT00NKO.mp4
January 10, 2018
