Money Talks: 200,000 Salvadoreans face deportation from US

The Trump administration's decision to eliminate residency permits for around 200,000 Salvadorean migrants has left them wondering about their future and that of their children. It would also cause far-reaching disruptions in the small, impoverished Central American country racked by gang violence. Maria Ramos reports and we are joined by Remi Piet, Senior Director at Americas Market Intelligence, from Miami and TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas from Paris.