January 11, 2018
Philippines Activists: Military accused of violence against landowners
The Philippines has become one of the most dangerous countries for environmental activists to operate in. Human rights groups say over 60 activists were killed in 2017 alone. Almost every single one of these cases were related to disputes over mining- and agricultural projects. Jack Hewson has been investigating whose to blame.
