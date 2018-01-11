January 11, 2018
Colombia Peace Deal: Santos suspends peace talks after ELN attacks
Colombia has withdrawn negotiators from Ecuador, bringing an abrupt end to peace talks between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army, known as the ELN. The decision follows a series of attacks launched on government targets on Wednesday by ELN rebels, just hours after a temporary ceasefire had expired. Nick Davis Jones reports.
