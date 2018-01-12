January 12, 2018
Trump’s fallout with Pakistan, Tunisia’s new uprising and Colombia’s peace talks crumble
Donald Trump freezes aid to Pakistan after complaining it supports terrorism. But will the White House turn a lukewarm ally, into a bitter enemy? Meanwhile, violent protests spread across Tunisia, seven years after the Arab Spring toppled its leader. And peace talks between Colombia's government and ELN rebels collapse. Who's to blame?
