Money Talks: Coca-Cola cuts ties with McKinsey after Gupta scandal

The South African arm of Coca-Cola is joining a growing list of businesses cutting ties with consultancy firm McKinsey. It has gotten into hot water over its involvement in one of the country's biggest political scandals. McKinsey has been accused of not doing enough due diligence when it worked with a company formerly owned by the billionaire Gupta family. And as Laila Humairah reports, McKinsey is not the only firm under scrutiny for sloppy practices. We are joined by Ian Cruickshanks, Chief Economist at the Johannesburg-based South African Institute of Race Relations.