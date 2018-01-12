BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Biz in 60: 12 January 2018
JPMorgan Chase reports 37% drop in Q4 profit JP Morgan Chase has reported a 37 percent year-on-year drop in fourth quarter earnings to 4-point-23 billion dollars. But the biggest US lender's earnings per share and revenues beat market forecasts. Meanwhile, America's third biggest bank, Wells Fargo, reported better than expected earnings, but fell short on revenue. Facebook to overhaul its newsfeed Facebook plans to overhaul its newsfeed. The social media giant's CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company will prioritise posts from friends and family at the expense of those from businesses. Zuckerberg warned investors that time users spend on Facebook will fall. Facebook has been criticised as a platform for fake news following the 2016 US presidential election. China's ZTE plans to launch 5G smartphone in US And China's ZTE plans to launch a next-generation smartphone in the US by early 2019. The world's fourth biggest telecommunications equipment suppler says the new device will be based on fifth generation network services, or 5G. The phone would compete with Apple and Samsung devices.
Biz in 60: 12 January 2018
January 12, 2018
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us