January 13, 2018
The Trump Presidency: Trump denies making crude immigrant remark
Meanwhile, back in the US, Trump is pushing back against reports that he made derogatory comments about Haiti, El Salvador and African countries in a meeting on immigration at the White House. And now, dozens of African countries are demanding an apology over his comments. From Washington, our correspondent Giles Gibson reports on the backlash against the US leader
