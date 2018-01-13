January 13, 2018
The Trump Presidency: Many families torn apart by Trump's travel ban
Trump's immigration policies over the past year have generated mass protests and legal battles. A travel ban imposed on six Muslim-majority countries, as well as Venezuela and North Korea, has temporarily been allowed to stand by the nation's highest court. And as Abubakr al Shamahi reports, the ban has torn apart families.
