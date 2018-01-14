January 14, 2018
Refugee Crisis: Many Syrians face daily battle for survival
Millions of Syrians now live as refugees. Turkey has taken in the most people - with more than 3 million Syrians officially registered. But those figures don't convey what is often a daily struggle against the economic and psychological impact of the war. TRT World's Sara Firth went to meet some Syrian refugees who describe what the word refugee means to them.
