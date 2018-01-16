January 16, 2018
Hawaii Missile Panic: 'This is not a drill' - State issues false alert
Residents of Hawaii have lived through almost one hour believing they were about to be hit by a ballistic missile. On Saturday morning, they were told to take shelter wherever they could because of an incoming strike. It turned out to be a mistake made by a single employee, but the fear was real. Joseph Hayat reports.
